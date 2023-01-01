NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Eyes Closed' debuts at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





He’s done it! Ed Sheeran debuts at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with his brand-new single, Eyes Closed.



In one fell swoop, the pop superstar claims a landmark 14th chart-topper in the UK and ends Miley Cyrus’s 10- week reign at the top with Flowers.



Now with 14 Number 1 singles under his belt, Ed Sheeran draws level with Cliff Richard and Westlife as the act with third-most chart-toppers in UK chart history. As it stands, only Elvis (21) and The Beatles (17) have more Number 1s.



Ed today also claims his 41st Official Top 10 single, meaning he has the fifth-most Top 10 entries of any artist in Official Charts history.



After dominating the Official Singles Chart through the first quarter, Miley Cyrus’s mega-hit Flowers gracefully decants to Number 2 today after an impressive 10 weeks at the summit – though it retains its title as the UK’s most-streamed song of the week.



Afrobeats rising star Libianca is on the rise once again, with People now up to a brand-new peak (4).



BTS member Jimin also marks a historic first today, as he becomes the first artist from the K-Pop supergroup to enter the Top 10 with a solo single. Like Crazy debuts at Number 8, just a week after he set the record for highest solo chart peak by a BTS member with Set Me Free Pt. 2. Previously, j-hope secured BTS's first-ever solo UK Top 40 entry with J. Cole collaboration on the street peaking at Number 37.



Outside the Top 10, Mae Stephens’ If We Ever Broke Up continues to grow (16), while Jax Jones & Calum Scott lift three with rave banger Whistle (22), and Switch Disco’s team-up with Ella Henderson, React (26) rises six.



Big congratulations also go out to 22-year-old, UK-based musician Paris Paloma, who makes her Official Chart debut today with labour (29). The folk ballad has gone viral on social media, with its impactful message helping women to share their experiences of misogyny.



Further down, British indie-rock singer Bakar’s 2019 track Hell N Back jumps into the Top 40 for the first time (35), while Zara Larsson’s Can’t Tame Her (36) and Tom Grennan’s emotional Here (37) both scale up to new peaks.



Finally, after scooping a BRIT Award and the prestigious BBC Sound of 2023 prize (the first girl band to achieve both accolades), FLO make their Top 40 debut on the Official Singles Chart today with Fly Girl featuring Missy Elliott. Debuting at Number 38, it becomes Renée, Stella and Jorja’s first single to hit the Top 40, and the 25th overall (and first in 10 years) for Missy Elliott.



Fun chart fact: Missy’s last single to make the UK Top 40 was as the featured artist to another UK girl group; none other than Little Mix and their early career anthem How Ya Doin’? (16), only adding fuel to the fire that FLO will be the act to fill Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne’s vacated spot at the top of British pop.



