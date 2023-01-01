Miranda Lambert cancels Las Vegas concert to go on vocal rest

Miranda Lambert abruptly cancelled one of her Las Vegas residency shows on Thursday to go on vocal rest.

The country music singer announced on social media hours before her show that she had been advised to cancel the concert by her doctor.

"Hey y'all, I have been under a doctor's care all day to see if things improved, however unfortunately I've been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight. To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize," she wrote.

Miranda launched her Las Vegas residency, titled Velvet Rodeo, in September at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater. At the time, the concert series was slated to conclude in early April, however, it has since been extended to December.

In her statement on Thursday, she assured fans that she was "working hard to get better" in time for her next performances on Saturday and Sunday.

She concluded her post: "See you all soon, and thank you for understanding (heart emoji)."

Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.