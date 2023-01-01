Perrie Edwards doesn't have 'deadline' to release solo music

Perrie Edwards doesn't have "a set timeline" for the release of her solo music.



Little Mix went on an indefinite hiatus last year so Perrie and her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall could pursue solo careers.



Perrie has been in the studio working on solo material but she has no idea when her songs will come out.



"I don't have a set timeline," she told Grazia magazine. "My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be. The fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."



The 29-year-old admitted she feels liberated by being able to work at her own pace rather than sticking to a rigid schedule.



"In Little Mix, our life was mapped out about three years in advance sometimes. Now, it's so much more freeing for all of us. We're doing exactly what makes us happy and working to our own timelines. It's really refreshing," she added.



In addition to her solo music, Perrie is also working on her clothing line Disora, looking after her infant son Axel and planning her wedding to soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



"There's so much going on right now," she shared. "I'm in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, 'When are we going to start planning the wedding?' Again, it's like starting the business! Where do you even start with a wedding? It's a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I've got a really good idea of what I want now."



Perrie and Alex began dating in late 2016 and got engaged in June last year.