Lana Del Rey secures sixth UK Number 1 album

Lana Del Rey nets a sixth UK Number 1 album with Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd today, scooping the fastest-selling LP of 2023 so far.



Lana’s ninth studio album joins her previous UK chart-toppers Born to Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Lust for Life (2017), Norman F*cking Rockwell! (2019) and Chemtrails Over the Country Club (2021).



Did you know that there’s a tunnel... surpasses the opening week of Pink’s recent chart-topper TRUSTFALL for the best first-week sales of an album this year, as well as Lana’s strongest first week since Ultraviolence in 2014.



The self-analytical LP also sees Lana tie with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Blur on the list of acts with the most UK Number 1 records to their name; boasting six apiece.



Lana now also ranks as the female solo artist with the fifth-most Number 1 albums in the UK. Only Madonna (12), Taylor Swift (9), Kylie Minogue (8) and Barbra Streisand (7) have more.



Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company says: “The achievement of Lana Del Rey in scoring six Number 1 albums in just 11 years is quite something, especially given she has done so with the biggest first week numbers of any album this year. She is a genuine superstar of our era.”



Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most popular record of the week on wax, and is the week’s most-purchased LP in independent record shops, too.



Elsewhere in the all-new Top 5, Essex-formed synth-pop pioneers Depeche Mode earn their highest-charting album in a decade with Memento Mori (2). The most digitally-downloaded album of the week, it nets the duo – Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – an eighteenth UK Top 40 LP across a career spanning over 40 years.



Illinois rockers Fall Out Boy clinch a fifth Top 5 record with So Much (for) Stardust (3), 20 years after the group released their debut record Take This to Your Grave.



Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their seminal prog-rock opus Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd make a return to the Top 5 this week. A vinyl pressing of The Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley 1974 lands at Number 3, while a The Dark Side of the Moon – 50 Years reissue sees the original 1973 studio LP rebound to Number 17. The album last appeared in the Top 20 almost 12 years ago, back in October 2011.



Rounding out the all-new Top 5 is North Carolina-born country singer-songwriter Luke Combs. His fourth studio album Gettin’ Old – the follow-up to 2022’s Growin’ Up – earns him a UK career-best placing (5).



As viewers continue to enjoy the Amazon Prime Video adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones & the Six, the fictional band of the same name – comprising cast members Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse – claim a new peak with Aurora, up 14 spots (26).



Japanese kawaii metal group BABYMETAL celebrate their third UK Top 40 LP with THE OTHER ONE landing at Number 32, while a 50th anniversary reissue of Elton John’s Honky Chateau sees it return to the Top 40 for the first time in five decades, at Number 33. The album peaked at Number 2 upon its original release in 1972.



And, finally, Georgian-British singer-songwriter Katie Melua enjoys an 11th UK Top 40 album with Love & Money this week (35).

