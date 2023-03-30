'It's electrifying!' Steps star Lisa Scott-Lee 'thrilled' to announce solo slot at Manchester Pride

Lisa Scott-Lee is "thrilled" to be part of the line-up for Manchester Pride 2023.

The 47-year-old pop star is best known as a member of dance group Steps alongside Faye Tozer, Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans and Ian 'H' Watkins but took to social media on Thursday (30.03.23) to announce that she will be performing a solo slot at the annual gay pride festival, which takes place from 25 until 28 August this year.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve got some electrifying news for you all! I am thrilled to announce that I'll be performing at @manchesterpride this August! [rainbow emoji] It's going to be an incredible celebration of love and acceptance, and I am so honoured to be a part of it! [heart emoji] I can't wait to see you all there, so get ready to to unleash your inner pop-star and dance your heart out with me! Let’s spread the love!" (sic)

Lisa shares the billing with the likes of Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears and 'Unwritten' hitmaker Natasha Bedingfield as well as a host of others and the news comes just weeks after the 'Tragedy' hitmaker - who made her debut as a solo artist in 2003 with the singles 'Lately', 'Electric' and 'Too Far Gone' - announced that a deluxe edition of her album 'Never Or Now' was on the way, more than 20 years after she documented the process of trying to make it on her own as part of the MTV reality show 'Totally Scott-Lee.'

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m SUPER excited to unleash some news with you all... To mark the 20th anniversary of my first single #Lately I am releasing the #Unleashed Deluxe Edition of my album #NeverOrNow. Featuring three unreleased tracks, B-sides and remixes."

Tickets for Manchester Pride are available at https://www.manchesterpride.com/tickets.

Pre-order 'Never or Now' at https://plasticpop.co.uk/lisa-scott-lee