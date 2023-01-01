Miley Cyrus responds to Wisconsin school banning her song Rainbowland

Miley Cyrus has responded to her song Rainbowland being banned at an elementary school in Wisconsin.



Administrators at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha recently banned a first-grade class from performing the 2017 song at a forthcoming concert because its lyrics "could be deemed controversial".



The song features lyrics in a support of the LGBTQ+ community, such as: "Where we're free to be exactly who we are / Let's all dig down deep inside / Brush the judgment and fear aside / Make wrong things right / And end the fight."



Miley responded to the ban via her Happy Hippie Foundation, announcing that a donation had been made to Pride and Less Prejudice, an organisation that provides free LGBTQ+ age-appropriate books to school classrooms.



"To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you'll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting," representatives for the foundation wrote on Twitter.



"In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive!"



Officials at Pride and Less Prejudice expressed gratitude for the donation on its website.



"Thank you to Miley Cyrus and Happy Hippie Foundation for generously donating to our organization! We are grateful for your support and your donation will help us send us (sic) LGBTQ-inclusive books to elementary school classrooms across the US and Canada!" they wrote.



Rainbowland appeared on Miley's 2017 album Younger Now and featured her godmother Dolly Parton.