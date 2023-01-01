'I'm just soaking up music right now!' Danny O'Donoghue teases huge change for The Script

The Script's Danny O'Donoghue has teased that the band could start making electronic dance music.

The 42-year-old singer is best known as the lead singer of the rock band alongside Mark Sheehan and Glen Power but has hinted that the boys could see a shift in their musical direction as they head back into the studio 18 months on from releasing their greatest hits album 'Tales from the Script' in 2021.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Since we did 'Tales From The Script', I feel like that’s a full stop on that era. I’m soaking up music right now. There are so many amazing people. When you’re successful, it’s very hard to keep your ear to the ground. I’m in the studio with the boys on Monday and we’re going in with electronic beat machines."

Meanwhile, the 'For the First Time' hitmakers are due to support 'So What!' superstar P!nk later this year when she comes to the UK for her stadium tour over the summer but Danny went on to add that outside of being on stage, he has been behind the scenes songwriting with the likes of 'Britain's Got Talent' star Calum Scott and various Irish bands such as Picture This.

He added: "I’ve been in with Calum Scott and a lot of Irish bands like Picture This. I’ve had a few people down to the studio like James Morrison and Tom Walker.

I love it. But the more time I spend on other people, the more I want to get back out there myself."