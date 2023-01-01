'I'm enjoying discovering my sound!' Little Mix star Perrie Edwards teases solo music plans

Perrie Edwards is enjoying "discovering" her own sound as she records her first solo album.

The 29-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall when they became the first band to win 'The X Factor' but since the group went on hiatus in 2022, she has signed a solo deal and explained there is "no deadline" for new music because she is "going with the flow."

She told Grazia magazine: "My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be, the fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."

Earlier this year, it was reported that close to signing a record deal with Columbia Records, which is also home to Harry Styles and Beyonce.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Perrie is super-talented and label execs think she could be a global star. They are very keen to ink a deal soon and talks have been ongoing. Perrie is bursting with ideas for solo material.”

The 'Shout Out to my Ex' hitmaker recently admitted she has been having "so much fun" in the recording studio working on her solo tracks.

She told OfficialCharts.com: "It’s all going really well. I’m just having so much fun experimenting with different sounds. It’s really good. I’m so lucky, I’m working with such amazing people. “I’m really grateful. I want to make music that I love.”

Of the Little Mix girls, Jesy - who quit the group in 2020 - became the first member of the group to release solo material when she teamed up with Nicki Minaj for 'Boyz' in 2021 and was having a home studio built earlier this year, whilst Leigh Anne signed a solo deal Warner Records in March 2022 and Jade has been in the studio working on her album with help from her Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend Jordan Stephens.

Speaking on the 'Straight Up' podcast, he said: "The big part of the relationship is sharing creative ideas. I absolutely love that. I love having her in the studio and I love going to the studio with her. I like telling her my ideas."