Slash and Billy Gibbons to lead tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at CMT Music Awards

Slash and Billy Gibbons are to headline a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

On Thursday, producers announced that the rockers will honour the legendary group – known for songs such as Sweet Home Alabama and Free Bird - during the ceremony staged at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on 2 April.

Slash, Gibbons, and Warren Haynes will be on electric guitar for the performance, with Cody Johnson and Paul Rodgers leading vocals, and tribute band members Ethan Pilzer and Rich Redmond joining on bass and drums. LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd are to fill in the roles of The Honkettes.

"The celebration comes 50 years after the launch of the band's debut album, following the recent passing of final original group member, guitarist Gary Rossington," a statement reads.

Originally formed in 1964, the band released five albums before members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines, as well as three others, were killed in a plane crash in 1977.

The CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with four nods, while Brown, Johnson, and Jelly Roll each landed three nominations, respectively.