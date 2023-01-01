LFO co-founder Brian Gillis dies aged 47

LFO co-founder Brian "Brizz" Gillis has died aged 47.



Brian's former bandmate Brad Fischetti - who also co-founded the 90s boy band - admitted he is "struggling to process" his pal's passing.



He wrote on Instagram: "Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. (sic)"



Brad admitted he had a "complex" relationship with Brian - who was in LFO from 1995 to 1999 - but he will now "lean on" the positive aspects of their friendship.



He wrote: "Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.



"My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.



"I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart. (sic)"



Brad now hopes Brian is making music in a different place with late LFO co-founder Rich Cronin, who passed away in 2010 aged 36 from leukaemia, and Devin Lima, who replaced Brian in the group and passed away in 2018 aged 41.



He added: "I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that.



"Rest east bro. Rest easy. (sic)"