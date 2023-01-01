McFly inspired by Stranger Things

McFly's new album has been inspired by 'Stranger Things'.

The 'All About You' hitmakers are going for a heavier sound with their upcoming record 'Power To Play' - which will be released on 11 June - and not only are they "mega stoked" to be bringing back guitar-driven songs, bassist Dougie Poynter revealed a particular scene in the Netflix sci-fi series last year, which saw Eddie Munson perform Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets', was a driving force.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It was really sad when the guitar music disappeared for a little while so we’re mega stoked (to be bringing it back).

“I almost f****** cried when I was watching 'Stranger Things' and Eddie defeated the bad guys by playing a Metallica song.

“I was like, ‘this is absolutely huge’.

“I thought that was one of the coolest things.

“That was f***ing rad.

“We’d finished the album by the time I saw 'Stranger Things' but then I saw that scene with Eddie and that was the beginning of the song 'God of Rock + Roll'.

“The biggest inspiration behind that song was Eddie from 'Stranger Things'.”

The band - which also includes Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd - recorded the album in their own studio and they think splashing out on the facility was "one of the best things" they have ever done as a group.

Danny explained: “Covid led us to take a bit of a risk in owning our own studio and I think it’s one of the best things we ever did, because it gave us the opportunity to spend the time together that you wouldn’t normally get if you’re out and about.

“Having that studio, it’s like having your own apartment again.

“People can jump in and out whenever they want.

“That’s how we got excited.

“The only problem is that we have to tidy up after ourselves, which sucks.”