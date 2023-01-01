Phoebe Bridgers slams fans who 'bullied' her after dad's death

Phoebe Bridgers has called out the fans who made disparaging remarks about her in January.

While speaking to Them magazine for an interview published on Wednesday, the Kyoto singer recalled travelling to her father’s wake in January this year when a group of supposed fans made disparaging remarks about her online while she was at the airport.

“I’m coming from a place of literally - I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but - people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f*****g bullied me at the airport,” Phoebe told the outlet, “on the way to my father’s funeral this year.”

Explaining that she was “at one of the lowest points of my life” at the time, the singer recounted she “saw people who claim to love me f*****g dehumanise me and shame me and f*****g bully me on the way to my dad’s wake”.

She also suggested the supposed fans were aware of her father’s recent death.

“A lot of the top comments were like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’” she shared. “If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an okay thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that.”

Phoebe added, “I f*****g hate you, and I hope you grow the f**k up.”

However, she expressed her gratitude for fans who support her elsewhere in the interview, saying, “Most of the people I talk to light up my life and remind me what I love about my job.”