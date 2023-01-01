NEWS Elton John, Greg James, Fearne Cotton, Nile Rodgers all ARIAS 2023 Nominees Newsdesk Share with :





The Radio Academy today reveals the nominees that will be recognised at the 2023 ARIAS on Tuesday 2nd May at the new location; Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the heart of London's West End.



Radio 2's Rylan will also return to host the show alongside a live voiceover from Hits Radio's Fleur East.



Celebrating the best in audio and radio, there are 28 awards to be won, including four new award categories; Best Community Station of the Year, Best Audiobook or Reading and a split of Best New Radio Show and Best New Podcast. There will also be a one-off 2022 Special Award recognising audio coverage following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. See below for full list of nominees.



"I'm so excited to be hosting the ARIAS again this year! Radio is a big part of my life and I know from doing my own show, it's a big part of people's lives around the country too. From car rides to listening while doing the dishes at home, radio and podcasts allows you to be a part of people's day and for that reason, I love them. I want to wish a big congratulations to all the nominees today and I look forward to revealing all the winners on 2nd May".



Full List of Nominees

Categories and nominees are in alphabetical order



Best New Presenter, supported by Insanity Group

Alex Kapranos - Absolute Radio

Alyx Holcombe - BBC Introducing Rock

Dan Jones - This Is History

Harriet Rose - KISS FM UK

Kathy Burke - Where There's a Will There's A Wake

Marianna Spring - BBC Sounds and Radio 4

Pria Rai - BBC Newsbeat

Sam Thompson - Hits Radio

Zak and Jules - Life After Prison



Best New Radio Show, supported by Carver PR

The Bald Builders Breakfast - Fix Radio

Breakfast with Rima - BBC Radio Leeds

The Heating and Plumbing Show - Fix Radio

Patrick Kielty - Banana Stand for BBC Radio 5 Live

Room 5 - BBC Radio 4

Shaun Keaveny's Community Garden Radio



Best News Coverage, supported by Radio News Hub

Good Ship BrewDog - BBC Scotland

Hits Radio Brand Network UK - Bauer Media Audio News

Open Secret - Sky News

Sensemaker - Tortoise Media

Sitrep: Inside Ukraine's Capital - BFBS The Forces Station

Slow Newscast - Tortoise Media

The Smugglers' Trail - BBC Audio Documentaries Unit for BBC Radio 4

Stories of Our Times: The British Man Rescuing Ukranians

from Putin's War - Wireless Studios for The Times

Today: The Fall of Boris Johnson - BBC Radio 4



Best Speech Breakfast Show

5 Live Breakfast - BBC Radio 5 Live

David Prever's Breakfast Club - BBC Radio Oxford

Good Morning Ulster - BBC Radio Ulster

talkSPORT Breakfast

Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir and Stig Abel

Today - BBC Radio 4



Best Speech Presenter, supported by Presenterly

Adrian Durham - talkSPORT

Dan Jones - This is History podcast

Dan Snow - History Hit podcast

Elis James & John Robins - BBC Radio 5 Live

Helena Merriman - BBC Radio 4

John Pienaar - Times Radio

Manveen Rana - Stories of our Times podcast

Matt Chorley - Times Radio

Nicky Campbell - BBC Radio 5 Live



Best Sports Show

The Big Saturday Football Show - Forth 1 & Hits Radio Scotland

Fast and Loose - Novel for Wondery

Gameday Exclusive - talkSPORT

The High Performance Podcast

The Lionesses in Stoke - BBC Radio Stoke

Moment of Truth - Folding Pocket Productions for BBC Sounds

The Official Manchester United Podcast - Audio Always for Manchester United

Rugby Breakfast Show - BBC Radio Scotland

White & Jordan - talkSPORT



Best Coverage of an Event

The 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - BBC Radio 5 Live

The 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - talkSPORT

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 - BBC Radio WM

The Discovery of Endurance - Dan Snow's History Hit podcast

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - BBC Radio 5 Live

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - talkSPORT

Mental Health Awareness Week - Absolute Radio

Savannah Marshall fight coverage - BBC Radio Tees

The UK Black Pride Time Capsule Podcast



The Comedy Award

Cool Skool Sketch Show - Unusual for KMFM

Frank Skinner - Avalon for Absolute Radio

From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, Series 2 - Baby Show for Audible

IM1 The Worst Bits and More - Manx Radio

Nature Table - BBC Studios for Radio 4

NonCensored - Lead Mojo Productions

Robin Ince's Reality Tunnel - BBC Studios for Radio 4

The Skewer: The Queen - Unusual for BBC Radio 4

Where There's a Will There's A Wake - Sony Music Entertainment



Best Music Breakfast Show, supported by MusicMaster Scheduling

1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae - BBC Audio for Radio 1Xtra

Big John at Breakfast - Hallam FM

The Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East, James & Matt

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James - BBC Audio for Radio 1

Steve and Karen's Breakfast Show - Metro Radio

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show - BBC Audio for Radio 2



Best Music Entertainment Show, supported by PPL & PRS for Music

Craig Charles - Audio Always for BBC Radio 6 Music

Garry Spence on Clyde 1 and Hits Radio Scotland

Hometime with Bush and Richie - Absolute Radio

My Life - Mighty Mouth Productions for Fun Kids

Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton - Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 2

Throwback Throwdown - We Are Grape for BBC Sounds



Best Specialist Music Show

ChillDaBeats with Phil Taggart

Folk on Foot

For the Love of Hip Hop with Romesh Ranganathan - Folded Wing for BBC Radio 2

Free Flow - Prison Radio Association

National Prison Radio's Rock Show - Prison Radio Association

Night Tracks - BBC Audio for Radio 3

Radio 1 Future Artists with Jack Saunders - Listen for BBC Radio 1

Rocket Hour with Elton John - Apple Music Radio

Selector Radio with Jamz Supernova - Folded Wing for The British Council



Best Music Special

A Career in Music with Harmony Samuels - Cast Iron Radio for BBC Radio 4

Access All Areas - Scala Radio

Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers - Apple Music Radio

Folk on Foot - The Musical Village of Pathhead, Midlothian

Pass The Mic - Novel for KISS FM

Pride Not Prejudice - The Content Works for Greatest Hits Radio

Short Stories: 200 Years of the Royal Academy of Music - Rhubarb Rhubarb

Techo: A Social History - Cup & Nuzzle for BBC Radio 4

Turn it Up: A Short History of Drum & Bass - Cup & Nuzzle for BBC Radio 1



Best Factual - Single Programme

A Finding of Rape - Tortoise Media

File on 4: Isobel's Story - BBC Radio 4

Justice for The 97 - BBC Radio Merseyside

The Legacy of Terry Higgins - Audio Always for Virgin Radio Pride

Media Storm Podcast - The Guilty Feminist

Nightwatch - BBC Scotland Productions for BBC Radio 4

Stories of Our Times: The British Man Rescuing Ukranians for Putin's War - Wireless Studios for The Times

The Story of the Four Aces - Virgin Radio UK

Trans Truths: Living Authentically - The Is Distorted for Virgin Radio Pride



Best Factual - Series, supported by The Podcast Show London

Assume Nothing: The Last Request - BBC Radio Ulster

Disaster Trolls - BBC Radio 4

In Dark Corners - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio 4

Last Man Standing - Wireless Studios for The Times

The Secret History of Flight 149 - Crowd Network

Sonic Landscapes of Colour - BBC Radio Devon

Ukraine War Diaries - Sky News

Who Killed Dapne? - Wondery

Women of Country - Audio Always for Absolute Radio Country



Best New Podcast, supported by Audible

Betwixt the Sheets - History Hit

Colouring In Britain - BBC Sounds Audio Lab

Go Love Yourself - Crowd Network

Good Ship BrewDog - BBC Scotland

Life After Prison - Prison Radio Association

The Men's Room - talkSPORT

Off The Beaten Jack - Jack Boswell

Ukrainecast - BBC News for BBC Sounds

Waterlands - 18Sixty for Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust



Best Drama

Algorithms - RooksNest for Audible

Dear Harry Kane - BBC Audio Drama London for Radio 4

Dingus - Resonance FM

Hilda - Forever Audio

In the Beginning...- Social Broadcasts for Fun Kids

Love Across the Ages - Naked Productions for BBC Radio 4

Our Friends in the North 1964 - Sparklab Productions for BBC Radio 4

The Nox - Coex Studios for Audible

The Rez - Rezilience and Gen Z Media



Best Audiobook or Reading

A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney - Coronet Books

Meanwhile Back On Earth by Oliver Jeffers - HarperCollins Publishers

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - BBC Audio for Radio 4

This Is Not A Pity Memoir by Abi Morgan - BBC Radio 4

Voices In The Valley - BBC Radio 4

The Woman In Black by Susan Hill - Granny Eats Wolf for Audible



Best Station Sound

BBC Radio 1 - BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BBC Radio 1Xtra - BBC Popular Music Station Sound

BBC Radio 6 Music - BBC Popular Music Station Sound

Clyde 1 Superscoreboard

Fix Radio

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on talkSPORT - Wireless Creative



Best Commercial Partnership, supported by AudioExperts

A Life More Wild - 18Sixty for Canopy & Stars

Free Flow sponsored by Shannon Trust - Prison Radio Association

How We’re Wired - The Bertarelli Foundation & Fresh Air

Living With Feeling - Rhubarb Rhubarb for The Centre for the

History of the Emotions, Queen Mary University London

Magic Radio Breakfast with On the Beach

The Thursday Team Talk with Macmillan Cancer Support - talkSPORT



The Creative Innovation Award, supported by All In Media

Absolute Radio Natalie

Fun Kids Mission Transmission

National Prison Radio's Rock Show - Prison Radio Association

Radio 1’s Murder Mystery - BBC Audio for Radio 1

Radio 3's Soundscape of a Century - BBC Audio for Radio 3

Room 5 - BBC Radio 4

Soundworlds

Stories of the Stalked - Ventureland for Audible

The Woman in Black - Granny Eats Wolf for Audible



The Grassroots Award, Supported by BBC Sounds

Bathscape Footprints Podcast

The Big Baton Challenge - BBC Radio Leeds

Chaos at Calverton Lights - BBC Radio Nottingham

Cost of Living Clinics - BBC Radio Oxford

Life After Prison - Prison Radio Association

Ocean Youth Radio

Surviving Society Presents: Material Crimes

United Against Knife Crime - BBC Radio Merseyside

What The Pox? - QueerAF Productions



The Impact Award, supported by Wickes

The Cruelty: A Child Unclaimed - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio Scotland

The High Performance Podcast

Hits Radio Pride: Faith, Sex & Me - Loftus Media

In Dark Corners - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio 4

Justice for Joseph - Hits Radio Manchester

Looking for Esther - That Old Chestnut Productions and Big Light, for Spotify

National Prison Radio

Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World - Message Heard for The Kyiv Independent

You, Me, and the Big C - BBC Radio 5 Live



Best Local Show, supported by RCS

Bathscape Footprints Podcast

The Big Saturday Football Show - Forth 1 & Hits Radio Scotland

Gary Philipson - BBC Radio Tees

The Graham Liver Breakfast Show - BBC Radio Lancashire

Hits at Breakfast with JD and Roisin - Free Radio

Justin Dealey - BBC Three Counties Radio

Pulse 1 Breakfast with Mylo & Rosie

Ryecast - Real Life Stories From Rye

The Very Best of Pete Price

The 2022 Special Award (following the death of Her Majesty The Queen)

All The Queen's Horses - talkSPORT



BBC Network Radio

BBC Newsbeat

The Final Journey of Queen Elizabeth II - Bauer Media Audio UK News Team

FT Weekend - Financial Times

Jonny Dymond & James Bryant - BBC News

The Second Elizabethan Age - Tortoise Media

Sitrep: King Charles III - Commander in Chief - BFBS The Forces Station

The Skewer: The Queen - unusual for BBC Radio 4



Community Station of the Year, supported by Markettiers

Alfred, Shaftesbury

Bro Radio, The Vale of Glamorgan

Pride Radio, North East of England

Shine Radio, Petersfield

Vectis Radio, The Isle of Wight

Wycombe Sound, High Wycombe

The John Myers Station of the Year Award, supported by News Broadcasting

BBC Radio Merseyside

BBC Radio Northampton

BBC Radio Ulster

Clyde 1

Forth 1

Wave 105



UK Station or Network of the Year, supported by Arqiva

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 4

BBC Radio 6 Music

Fun Kids

talkSPORT

Times Radio



Radio Times Moment of the Year

Boris Johnson resigns on the Today Programme - BBC Radio 4

Brenda Edwards sings to her late son Jamal on his birthday - BBC Three Counties Radio

England wins - talkSPORT

Fun Kids’ Mission Transmission

Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs - BBC Radio 4

Liz Truss BBC Local Radio interviews

Nicky Campbell talks about childhood abuse - BBC Radio 5 Live

Scotland vs Ukraine show opener - Clyde 1

The Resignation of Nimco Ali - Times Radio

Tony Livesey won’t say goodbye to Dame Deborah James - BBC Radio 5 Live



Tickets for The ARIAS go on sale on 31st March at radioacademy.org

