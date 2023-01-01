Elton John, Greg James, Fearne Cotton, Nile Rodgers all ARIAS 2023 Nominees

The Radio Academy today reveals the nominees that will be recognised at the 2023 ARIAS on Tuesday 2nd May at the new location; Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the heart of London's West End.
Radio 2's Rylan will also return to host the show alongside a live voiceover from Hits Radio's Fleur East.
Celebrating the best in audio and radio, there are 28 awards to be won, including four new award categories; Best Community Station of the Year, Best Audiobook or Reading and a split of Best New Radio Show and Best New Podcast. There will also be a one-off 2022 Special Award recognising audio coverage following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. See below for full list of nominees.
"I'm so excited to be hosting the ARIAS again this year! Radio is a big part of my life and I know from doing my own show, it's a big part of people's lives around the country too. From car rides to listening while doing the dishes at home, radio and podcasts allows you to be a part of people's day and for that reason, I love them. I want to wish a big congratulations to all the nominees today and I look forward to revealing all the winners on 2nd May".
Full List of Nominees
Categories and nominees are in alphabetical order
Best New Presenter, supported by Insanity Group
Alex Kapranos - Absolute Radio
Alyx Holcombe - BBC Introducing Rock
Dan Jones - This Is History
Harriet Rose - KISS FM UK
Kathy Burke - Where There's a Will There's A Wake
Marianna Spring - BBC Sounds and Radio 4
Pria Rai - BBC Newsbeat
Sam Thompson - Hits Radio
Zak and Jules - Life After Prison
Best New Radio Show, supported by Carver PR
The Bald Builders Breakfast - Fix Radio
Breakfast with Rima - BBC Radio Leeds
The Heating and Plumbing Show - Fix Radio
Patrick Kielty - Banana Stand for BBC Radio 5 Live
Room 5 - BBC Radio 4
Shaun Keaveny's Community Garden Radio
Best News Coverage, supported by Radio News Hub
Good Ship BrewDog - BBC Scotland
Hits Radio Brand Network UK - Bauer Media Audio News
Open Secret - Sky News
Sensemaker - Tortoise Media
Sitrep: Inside Ukraine's Capital - BFBS The Forces Station
Slow Newscast - Tortoise Media
The Smugglers' Trail - BBC Audio Documentaries Unit for BBC Radio 4
Stories of Our Times: The British Man Rescuing Ukranians
from Putin's War - Wireless Studios for The Times
Today: The Fall of Boris Johnson - BBC Radio 4
Best Speech Breakfast Show
5 Live Breakfast - BBC Radio 5 Live
David Prever's Breakfast Club - BBC Radio Oxford
Good Morning Ulster - BBC Radio Ulster
talkSPORT Breakfast
Times Radio Breakfast with Aasmah Mir and Stig Abel
Today - BBC Radio 4
Best Speech Presenter, supported by Presenterly
Adrian Durham - talkSPORT
Dan Jones - This is History podcast
Dan Snow - History Hit podcast
Elis James & John Robins - BBC Radio 5 Live
Helena Merriman - BBC Radio 4
John Pienaar - Times Radio
Manveen Rana - Stories of our Times podcast
Matt Chorley - Times Radio
Nicky Campbell - BBC Radio 5 Live
Best Sports Show
The Big Saturday Football Show - Forth 1 & Hits Radio Scotland
Fast and Loose - Novel for Wondery
Gameday Exclusive - talkSPORT
The High Performance Podcast
The Lionesses in Stoke - BBC Radio Stoke
Moment of Truth - Folding Pocket Productions for BBC Sounds
The Official Manchester United Podcast - Audio Always for Manchester United
Rugby Breakfast Show - BBC Radio Scotland
White & Jordan - talkSPORT
Best Coverage of an Event
The 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - BBC Radio 5 Live
The 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - talkSPORT
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 - BBC Radio WM
The Discovery of Endurance - Dan Snow's History Hit podcast
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - BBC Radio 5 Live
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - talkSPORT
Mental Health Awareness Week - Absolute Radio
Savannah Marshall fight coverage - BBC Radio Tees
The UK Black Pride Time Capsule Podcast
The Comedy Award
Cool Skool Sketch Show - Unusual for KMFM
Frank Skinner - Avalon for Absolute Radio
From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, Series 2 - Baby Show for Audible
IM1 The Worst Bits and More - Manx Radio
Nature Table - BBC Studios for Radio 4
NonCensored - Lead Mojo Productions
Robin Ince's Reality Tunnel - BBC Studios for Radio 4
The Skewer: The Queen - Unusual for BBC Radio 4
Where There's a Will There's A Wake - Sony Music Entertainment
Best Music Breakfast Show, supported by MusicMaster Scheduling
1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae - BBC Audio for Radio 1Xtra
Big John at Breakfast - Hallam FM
The Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East, James & Matt
Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James - BBC Audio for Radio 1
Steve and Karen's Breakfast Show - Metro Radio
The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show - BBC Audio for Radio 2
Best Music Entertainment Show, supported by PPL & PRS for Music
Craig Charles - Audio Always for BBC Radio 6 Music
Garry Spence on Clyde 1 and Hits Radio Scotland
Hometime with Bush and Richie - Absolute Radio
My Life - Mighty Mouth Productions for Fun Kids
Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton - Somethin' Else for BBC Radio 2
Throwback Throwdown - We Are Grape for BBC Sounds
Best Specialist Music Show
ChillDaBeats with Phil Taggart
Folk on Foot
For the Love of Hip Hop with Romesh Ranganathan - Folded Wing for BBC Radio 2
Free Flow - Prison Radio Association
National Prison Radio's Rock Show - Prison Radio Association
Night Tracks - BBC Audio for Radio 3
Radio 1 Future Artists with Jack Saunders - Listen for BBC Radio 1
Rocket Hour with Elton John - Apple Music Radio
Selector Radio with Jamz Supernova - Folded Wing for The British Council
Best Music Special
A Career in Music with Harmony Samuels - Cast Iron Radio for BBC Radio 4
Access All Areas - Scala Radio
Deep Hidden Meaning Radio with Nile Rodgers - Apple Music Radio
Folk on Foot - The Musical Village of Pathhead, Midlothian
Pass The Mic - Novel for KISS FM
Pride Not Prejudice - The Content Works for Greatest Hits Radio
Short Stories: 200 Years of the Royal Academy of Music - Rhubarb Rhubarb
Techo: A Social History - Cup & Nuzzle for BBC Radio 4
Turn it Up: A Short History of Drum & Bass - Cup & Nuzzle for BBC Radio 1
Best Factual - Single Programme
A Finding of Rape - Tortoise Media
File on 4: Isobel's Story - BBC Radio 4
Justice for The 97 - BBC Radio Merseyside
The Legacy of Terry Higgins - Audio Always for Virgin Radio Pride
Media Storm Podcast - The Guilty Feminist
Nightwatch - BBC Scotland Productions for BBC Radio 4
Stories of Our Times: The British Man Rescuing Ukranians for Putin's War - Wireless Studios for The Times
The Story of the Four Aces - Virgin Radio UK
Trans Truths: Living Authentically - The Is Distorted for Virgin Radio Pride
Best Factual - Series, supported by The Podcast Show London
Assume Nothing: The Last Request - BBC Radio Ulster
Disaster Trolls - BBC Radio 4
In Dark Corners - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio 4
Last Man Standing - Wireless Studios for The Times
The Secret History of Flight 149 - Crowd Network
Sonic Landscapes of Colour - BBC Radio Devon
Ukraine War Diaries - Sky News
Who Killed Dapne? - Wondery
Women of Country - Audio Always for Absolute Radio Country
Best New Podcast, supported by Audible
Betwixt the Sheets - History Hit
Colouring In Britain - BBC Sounds Audio Lab
Go Love Yourself - Crowd Network
Good Ship BrewDog - BBC Scotland
Life After Prison - Prison Radio Association
The Men's Room - talkSPORT
Off The Beaten Jack - Jack Boswell
Ukrainecast - BBC News for BBC Sounds
Waterlands - 18Sixty for Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust
Best Drama
Algorithms - RooksNest for Audible
Dear Harry Kane - BBC Audio Drama London for Radio 4
Dingus - Resonance FM
Hilda - Forever Audio
In the Beginning...- Social Broadcasts for Fun Kids
Love Across the Ages - Naked Productions for BBC Radio 4
Our Friends in the North 1964 - Sparklab Productions for BBC Radio 4
The Nox - Coex Studios for Audible
The Rez - Rezilience and Gen Z Media
Best Audiobook or Reading
A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney - Coronet Books
Meanwhile Back On Earth by Oliver Jeffers - HarperCollins Publishers
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - BBC Audio for Radio 4
This Is Not A Pity Memoir by Abi Morgan - BBC Radio 4
Voices In The Valley - BBC Radio 4
The Woman In Black by Susan Hill - Granny Eats Wolf for Audible
Best Station Sound
BBC Radio 1 - BBC Popular Music Station Sound
BBC Radio 1Xtra - BBC Popular Music Station Sound
BBC Radio 6 Music - BBC Popular Music Station Sound
Clyde 1 Superscoreboard
Fix Radio
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on talkSPORT - Wireless Creative
Best Commercial Partnership, supported by AudioExperts
A Life More Wild - 18Sixty for Canopy & Stars
Free Flow sponsored by Shannon Trust - Prison Radio Association
How We’re Wired - The Bertarelli Foundation & Fresh Air
Living With Feeling - Rhubarb Rhubarb for The Centre for the
History of the Emotions, Queen Mary University London
Magic Radio Breakfast with On the Beach
The Thursday Team Talk with Macmillan Cancer Support - talkSPORT
The Creative Innovation Award, supported by All In Media
Absolute Radio Natalie
Fun Kids Mission Transmission
National Prison Radio's Rock Show - Prison Radio Association
Radio 1’s Murder Mystery - BBC Audio for Radio 1
Radio 3's Soundscape of a Century - BBC Audio for Radio 3
Room 5 - BBC Radio 4
Soundworlds
Stories of the Stalked - Ventureland for Audible
The Woman in Black - Granny Eats Wolf for Audible
The Grassroots Award, Supported by BBC Sounds
Bathscape Footprints Podcast
The Big Baton Challenge - BBC Radio Leeds
Chaos at Calverton Lights - BBC Radio Nottingham
Cost of Living Clinics - BBC Radio Oxford
Life After Prison - Prison Radio Association
Ocean Youth Radio
Surviving Society Presents: Material Crimes
United Against Knife Crime - BBC Radio Merseyside
What The Pox? - QueerAF Productions
The Impact Award, supported by Wickes
The Cruelty: A Child Unclaimed - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio Scotland
The High Performance Podcast
Hits Radio Pride: Faith, Sex & Me - Loftus Media
In Dark Corners - BBC Scotland Productions for Radio 4
Justice for Joseph - Hits Radio Manchester
Looking for Esther - That Old Chestnut Productions and Big Light, for Spotify
National Prison Radio
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World - Message Heard for The Kyiv Independent
You, Me, and the Big C - BBC Radio 5 Live
Best Local Show, supported by RCS
Bathscape Footprints Podcast
The Big Saturday Football Show - Forth 1 & Hits Radio Scotland
Gary Philipson - BBC Radio Tees
The Graham Liver Breakfast Show - BBC Radio Lancashire
Hits at Breakfast with JD and Roisin - Free Radio
Justin Dealey - BBC Three Counties Radio
Pulse 1 Breakfast with Mylo & Rosie
Ryecast - Real Life Stories From Rye
The Very Best of Pete Price
The 2022 Special Award (following the death of Her Majesty The Queen)
All The Queen's Horses - talkSPORT
BBC Network Radio
BBC Newsbeat
The Final Journey of Queen Elizabeth II - Bauer Media Audio UK News Team
FT Weekend - Financial Times
Jonny Dymond & James Bryant - BBC News
The Second Elizabethan Age - Tortoise Media
Sitrep: King Charles III - Commander in Chief - BFBS The Forces Station
The Skewer: The Queen - unusual for BBC Radio 4
Community Station of the Year, supported by Markettiers
Alfred, Shaftesbury
Bro Radio, The Vale of Glamorgan
Pride Radio, North East of England
Shine Radio, Petersfield
Vectis Radio, The Isle of Wight
Wycombe Sound, High Wycombe
The John Myers Station of the Year Award, supported by News Broadcasting
BBC Radio Merseyside
BBC Radio Northampton
BBC Radio Ulster
Clyde 1
Forth 1
Wave 105
UK Station or Network of the Year, supported by Arqiva
BBC Radio 1
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 6 Music
Fun Kids
talkSPORT
Times Radio
Radio Times Moment of the Year
Boris Johnson resigns on the Today Programme - BBC Radio 4
Brenda Edwards sings to her late son Jamal on his birthday - BBC Three Counties Radio
England wins - talkSPORT
Fun Kids’ Mission Transmission
Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs - BBC Radio 4
Liz Truss BBC Local Radio interviews
Nicky Campbell talks about childhood abuse - BBC Radio 5 Live
Scotland vs Ukraine show opener - Clyde 1
The Resignation of Nimco Ali - Times Radio
Tony Livesey won’t say goodbye to Dame Deborah James - BBC Radio 5 Live
Tickets for The ARIAS go on sale on 31st March at radioacademy.org