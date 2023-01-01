NEWS Juliette Lewis thought she would 'faint' when she met Bob Dylan Newsdesk Share with :





Juliette Lewis feared she was going to faint when she met Bob Dylan for the first time.



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the Yellowjackets actress took part in a game called Musical Memories: First and Worst, with host Kelly asking her if she has ever been starstruck.



"I'm in New York City, I'm working. I walk into an elevator that's the size of a shoebox, only three people can fit in there. And I look up: It's Bob Dylan," recalled Juliette. "And your heart goes (boom), and all these things happen.



"And then he says, 'You know Bob, huh?' Bob De Niro. 'You were in that movie,' he says to me," she continued, referring to her role alongside Robert De Niro in the 1991 film Cape Fear. "And I'm like, 'And you're Bob Dylan.' And then my little brain was like, 'Say hi, how are you?' 'cause I was gonna faint."



After Juliette stepped out of the elevator and left the building, she "promptly started crying".



Reflecting on the moment, the star explained that Bob's 1965 song She Belongs to Me got her through one of the "hardest" times in her life when she was 22 and she listened to it "for months on end".



As for her own experience of meeting her idols, Kelly admitted that she was thrilled to once speak to Aretha Franklin, whom she described as "literally my favourite singer on planet Earth", and Trisha Yearwood.