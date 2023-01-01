NEWS Skepta to launch house music label at KOKO's first birthday weekender Newsdesk Share with :





KOKO will celebrate the first anniversary of its relaunch by hosting a big weekend of events:



Fri April 28th: Having previously hosted epic shows from Jon Hopkins, Basement Jaxx and The Blessed Madonna against the backdrop of the majestic Victorian theatre, KOKO Electronic will present a special takeover from the influential south London party-starters, record label and radio show Rhythm Section. Its co-founder Bradley Zero will be joined by Josey Rebelle (hailed by The Face as “a hero of the UK music scene”) and the boundary-pushing DJ and Timedance label head Batu.



Fri April 28th: Café KOKO has been curating the best of a new wave of breaking African talent by giving them a platform, and that reputation was amplified when Nigerian superstar Tems took everyone by surprise with an impromptu set last year. It’s only a matter of time before many of these artists graduate to headline the theatre, and KOKO are proud to host an African music Next Wave show which features Nigerian rising talent Savage (‘Confident’ and the recent single ‘Your Waist’); a DJ set from GuiltyBeatz, the solo artist behind ‘AKWAABA’ and producer for the likes of Beyoncé and Tems; the DJ, podcaster and TikTok star DJ Simz; plus two others artists who will be revealed soon.



Fri April 28th: The House of KOKO will host the biggest house party imaginable with the help of some very special secret guests and a DJ set on the roof after Crazy P. Members can immerse themselves in debauchery across every floor, with disco and house favourites sizzling on The Roof Terrace; hip hop and r’n’b favourites pounding from the piano bar; and euphoric live set in Ellen’s from Tulum favourite, Stavroz. The Belgian quartet are renowned for bringing an acoustic and organic vibe to electronic music, with key tracks such as ‘The Finishing’ and ‘Gold Town’ released on labels including Délicieuse Records, Kindisch, Bedrock and their own Moodfamily.



Sat April 29th: Amsterdam tech house innovators ANOTR will bring their renowned No Art event to KOKO’s main theatre for a special show of mind-expanding, unconventional art performances. Expect some very special guests to be revealed on the night.



Sun April 30th: Who better to close the celebrations than Skepta with the launch party for his new house music label Más Tiempo - the name being the Spanish phrase for “more time”, a representation of a crowd demanding more. The label will continue to give Skepta and fellow producers a platform to release new music on their own terms, starting with the Skepta x Jammer collab ‘Mass Murder’. And Jammer is one of a host of big names who will join Skepta on the night, with Benji B and Maximum already confirmed and more to be added imminently.



The grime pioneer Skepta has a long history with Camden and KOKO in particular, quickly selling-out a famous show as he launched his landmark album ‘Konnichiwa’. This represents Skepta’s most intimate show in years, and his first in London since headlining Wireless in 2021.



Tickets go on sale today at www.koko.co.uk


