Guns N' Roses announce special guests for American Express presents BST Hyde Park show...

Guns N' Roses will be joined by The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe at their American Express presents BST Hyde Park show.

The hard rock band - which consists of frontman Axl Rose, guitarists Slash, Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese -are due to take to the stage at the London venue on 30 June and have today (30.03.23) announced that they will be joined by 1970s band The Pretenders as well as 2000s rockers The Darkness and Nashville-based Larkin Poe.

As well as the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers, rock fans can catch P!NK (24 + 25 June), Take That (1 July), BLACKPINK (2 July) Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6 + 8 July) and Billy Joel (7 July) on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023, all to celebrate the 10th anniversary of American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The summertime event was launched by The Rolling Stones in 2013 when they recreated their 1969 gig and in the years since has seen acts such as Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes all take to the stage at the outdoor venue.

Reflecting on her own appearance, Pink - who recently scored a number one album with comeback record 'Trustfall - said: "It's been a long three years and I've missed live music so so much.... So it's finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends.

It's going to be magical!

For more information and tickets, head to www.bst-hydepark.com.