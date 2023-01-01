Lana Del Rey engaged

Lana Del Rey is reportedly set to wed Evan Winiker.



According to editors at Billboard, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker is engaged to the music manager after a few months of dating.



Representatives for Lana have declined to comment on the report.



While the pair has kept the relationship under wraps, they were photographed together at a restaurant in California last month, where they stopped to take snaps with waiting fans.



Prior to Evan, Lana was linked to musician Jack Donoghue.



The 37-year-old is currently promoting her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which dropped last week.