Harry Styles fans can keep the fun going at the Love On Tour Aftershow Party events

Harry Styles fans going to his upcoming concerts will be able to keep the vibe going at the 'Love On Tour Aftershow Party', brought to you by Harry’s House Party.

Harry’s House Party - the creators of the original Harry Styles and One Direction club night - are well-known for their epic Harry Styles and One Direction bashes, having held numerous sold-out nights in both the UK and Australia, and they will be hosting several events when the 'As It Was' hitmaker brings his 'Love On Tour' shows to the UK.

Kicking off on 22 May, 2023, the 'Love On Tour Aftershow Party' will follow each of Harry’s 11 concerts across the UK starting at JJ’s in Coventry and continuing onto Edinburgh, London and Cardiff.

The nights are open to anyone over the age of 18, whether you're attending Harry's show that night, the night after or not at all.

The bashes promise to be like no other, playing all three of Harry's solo albums throughout the night accompanied by his music videos, live performances, custom visuals, Harry-Styled decor and 'Harryoke' singalong lyrics.

As well as all of Harry's album tunes, unreleased tracks and covers, you'll also see and hear some of the greatest One Direction songs plus solo tracks from his former 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, as well as The Vamps, 5SOS, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The 1975.

Promoter Chris Moody said: "After the success of last year's sold out 'Love On Tour' afterparties, we can’t wait to be back to throw even bigger bashes in every city of the UK leg of Harry's 2023 tour!”

Tickets for all events are £10 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

You can also keep up to date with all of the 'Love On Tour Afterparties' news on Instagram and TikTok.

The full list of 'Love On Tour Aftershow Party' dates are:

Monday 22nd May: JJ’s, Coventry

Tuesday 23rd May: JJ’s, Coventry

Friday 26th May: The Liquid Room Warehouse, Edinburgh

Saturday 27th May: The Liquid Room Main Room, Edinburgh

Tuesday 13th June: 229 Great Portland Street, London

Wednesday 14th June: 229 Great Portland Street, London

Thursday 15th June: 229 Great Portland Street, London

Friday 16th June: 229 Great Portland Street, London

Saturday 17th June: 229 Great Portland Street, London

Tuesday 20th June: Tramshed, Cardiff

Wednesday 21st June: Tramshed Cardiff