Taylor Swift makes young fan's day by signing her letter

Taylor Swift made a young fan's day when she signed a letter the little girl had written to her.

The 33-year-old pop megastar is currently on the road with her mammoth 'Eras' stadium tour and concertgoer Gina Lanzino revealed that her seven-year-old daughter had written a letter to the 'Love Story' hitmaker and passed it to an usher in the hopes of getting it to Taylor, but was doubtful that it would be a possibility.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, Gina said: "Okay, quick little story time. Me and my daughter went to the 'Eras' tour, I got the t-shirt. My daughter is seven years old. So she writes this letter, it says 'Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favorite colour is… what’s yours?’ She drew a little picture and she says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure that Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try.'

"So she brought the letter and as soon as we got into the stadium, there was a guy standing there in a suit, probably just an usher. She says to him, 'Hey, I have this letter for Taylor. Can you make sure it gets to her?' He kinda chuckled, and we smiled and he said, 'I'll see what I can do, I'll try really hard.' And she was happy with that, and I figured that would be the last we would hear of this letter."

Gina went on to reveal that halfway through the concert, four men in suits who appeared to be part of the tour's team arrived at their section in the stadium looking for the little girl because Taylor had signed the letter herself and wanted to give it back to Bella.

Gina added: "We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time, and I said, ‘That’s my daughter, what’s going on?’ And they say, ‘We wanted to give this to you,’ and it was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it. She [Bella] did write her section number on the back, but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her. They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor!

"It was just super awesome that Taylor took the time to do that in her crazy busy night."