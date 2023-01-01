Freddie Cowan reveals why he left The Vaccines

Freddie Cowan decided to leave The Vaccines because he wanted more "presence and appreciation" and to enjoy his life more.

The 34-year-old guitarist founded the indie band with lead singer Justin Young, but recently announced he was quitting the 'If You Wanna' group because he has "changed a lot" since they started out in 2010.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "I have learnt a lot and changed a lot but I know the peace I'm looking for isn't in selling enough records, playing for big audiences.

"For me, it's more about presence and appreciation. It was my son's birthday and my partner, me and him had this perfect moment where I was like, 'This is what I have been looking for.' I have been chasing that moment."

Earlier this month, Freddie - who has just released his solo album 'Freddie and the Scenarios' - posted a statement on Instagram announcing that his time in The Vaccines had come to an end.

He said: "It hasn't been easy to come to this decision, but in my heart I know it's time to step down from my position in The Vaccines for the foreseeable future.

"We loved and fought and cried and cared deeply for each other. I would say like brothers but actually I feel like it's often the chosen family that really matter to us in our lives.

"The band will always be my family. We are bonded forever through the experiences we shared."

Freddie has nothing but love for his former band - also comprised of Arni Arnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - and he hopes that one day he will reunite with The Vaccines.

He said: "I also hope we have another chapter together when the time is right.

"Love and gratitude to everyone in and out of the camp that made my dream a reality. I never thought it was possible to stand on the Reading main stage or have a number one album. It was a wild and fulfilling ride and my life is richer and forever different for having been part of a truly great band."