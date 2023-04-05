Kylie Minogue announces new music

Kylie Minogue is to release a new single.

The 54-year-old pop superstar became the first female to have chart-topping albums across five consecutive decades when she released the smash hit 'Disco' in 2020 and will return to the music scene next week as she teams up with house DJ Oliver Heldens to release the brand new single '10 Out of 10' on Wednesday (05.04.23.)

She tweeted: "Drum roll please… my new track ’10 out of 10’ with @OliverHeldens is coming April 5th! I can’t wait for you all to hear this[heart emoji] 10/10 to Oliver!!

https://10outof10.lnk.to/presave."

The 'Spinning Around' legend shared a snippet of the track to Twitter alongside a neon graphic displaying the song's title.

She sings: "You know I'm gonna give you 10 out of 10, you know I'm gonna love you, love you to death, you know I'm gonna give you 10 out of 10 I'm gonna give you something you can't forget, baby all night again and again", before Oliver chimes in with "Body, 10, touch 10, energy, 10, 10 out of 10."

The news comes just weeks after Kylie - who is known for having explored a variety of music genres throughout her career including pop, Indie, country, and disco - teased that her upcoming 16th studio album will be a mixture of electro and 90s house music as she admitted she "couldn't wait" to share it with fans.

She told The Irish News: "I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, 90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance. "