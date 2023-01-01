Tamera Mowry-Housley is returning to music with three new songs

Tamera Mowry-Housley is to record three new songs.



The 44-year-old actress shot to fame alongside twin sister Tia in 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom 'Sister, Sister' and occasionally sang on the programme but according to 'Entertainment Tonight', she will now return to music when she records 'Dream That Dream', 'Bring It Back' and 'So Right' for upcoming Hallmark movie 'Dream Moms', where she stars as a former backup singer who had dreams of making it big on Broadway.



Describing the movie - which is set to premiere on Mother's Day in the US on May 14 - Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media said: "On Mother’s Day weekend, we are excited to bring our viewers a movie celebrating moms and the overwhelmingly important role they play in their family’s lives. We hope people will be inspired by seeing the magic that can happen when you have the courage and support to follow your dreams."



The 'Twitches' star - who competed on the US version of 'The Masked Singer' as Seashell in 2021 - recently admitted that she was desperate to sing and had hopes of releasing a festive album but explained that time constraints were the only issue.



She told OprahDaily: "This is the thing. I want to sing so badly. I want to do like a Christmas album, an inspirational album. I grew up listening to gospel. My mom, at one point that was the only thing you could listen to. It’s just the time. It’s funny because the moment I’m always like 'I’m going to take a break, I don’t want to do nothing for a year...' And then...now I’m in Canada. So my thing is I’ve got to just find the time. That’s not something that I want to just throw out. I want it to be my baby. I want it to be the only thing that I’m focusing on, and I know that if it’s in the cards for me to do it, I know God will present the opportunity. "