Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens working on solo music with Jade Thirlwall

Jordan Stephens has been helping his girlfriend Jade Thirlwall work on her solo album.

The 31-year-old singer - who is best known as a member of Rizzle Kicks alongside Harley Alexander-Sule - has been dating former Little Mix star Jade, 30, since 2020 and explained he "loves" being in the studio with his significant other as she works on her first solo record away from the girl group after signing with RCA Records.

Speaking on the 'Straight Up' podcast, he said: "The big part of the relationship is sharing creative ideas. I absolutely love that. I love having her in the studio and I love going to the studio with her. I like telling her my ideas."

The 'Confetti' hitmaker first found fame alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne-Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards in 2011 when they became the first group to win TV talent show 'The X Factor' and the quartet went on to sell more than 60 million records before Jesy quit in 2020 and the group ultimately went on hiatus two years later.

Jesy became the first member of the group to release solo material when she teamed up with Nicki Minaj for 'Boyz' in 2021 and was having a home studio built earlier this year, whilst Leigh Anne Pinnock signed a solo deal Warner Records in March 2022 and Perrie had been working on an album with songwriter Kamille but a source claimed towards the end of last year that while Jade has "what it takes" to be a solo singer, she was in "no rush" to do so.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The stakes are massive. Jade has what it takes to become a huge star. It would be foolish to rush-release some half-hearted track. Jade has been in the studio a lot but at the moment it’s about planning for the future while enjoying a break following her 11 years in Little Mix."