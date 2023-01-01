Bebe Rexha is talking to David Guetta about making a dance album

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta are planning to make a dance album together.

The duo most recently came together for chart topper 'I'm Good (Blue)', and the 33-year-old singer already has big ideas for her next album even before her new record 'Bebe' drops next month.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I've finished my album and I'm already thinking, what's the next thing?

"I am thinking of doing a super dance thing, not over thinking it. David's been talking to me about it."

While the two stars have collaboration on a number of tracks over the years, at this point they are more like siblings than co-workers.

She added: "I get on his nerves sometimes and he gets on my nerves.

"He texted me the other day and said, 'Bebe I love you so much even though you are like my annoying little sister.'

"And I was like, 'Cool? Well you're my annoying older brother.' "

Meanwhile, Bebe's dream has come true after Dolly Parton agreed to feature on 'Seasons' on her upcoming LP.

She recently told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "We connected to Dolly and sent her the song. A week later – it was so chill – she sent us her vocal, and I cried the first time I heard it. It’s about the seasons changing and also wanting to change for the better, after getting stuck in bad habits."

The 77-year-old icon sings about "looking at herself in the mirror and still feeling like a child, nobody warning you that, when you grow older, you’re born and you die alone."

Bebe said: "It’s a cool perspective because you’re getting it from her, where she is in her life versus where I’m at in mine … no matter what age you are, you’re searching."

After the 'Jolene' hitmaker phoned in the vocals, Bebe got to meet her idol in person.

She gushed: "It was everything I expected: kind and beautiful, inside and out."