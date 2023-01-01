Rage Against the Machine haven't discussed rescheduling tour

Rage Against the Machine have yet to discuss rescheduling their cancelled tour.

The 'Killing in the Name' group had to cancel their 2022 UK and Europe dates and North American shows in 2023 after frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon while performing, but his bandmate Tom Morello insisted he currently has no idea when or even if they will be going back out on the road.

Asked if they will tour again once Zack recovers, Tom told Rolling Stone magazine: “We’ll see. If there is to be any more shows, we will announce it as a band. I don’t know. I know as much as you do, honestly. Right now we’re in time of healing.”

And he claimed he doesn't know if the band are now on indefinite hiatus.

Pressed on if that's the current status of the group, he replied: “There is no term. Rage Against The Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad.

"If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news.”

The 58-year-old guitarist apologised for the lack of information but said he and his bandmates hadn't been discussing musical matters.

He said elsewhere in the interview: “The conversations I’ve had with band members since the tour have been about life. It’s hard for me to explain...

“I don’t have news for you on that. I apologise. There’s nothing internal in our discussions that says either yes or no.”