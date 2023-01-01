Lil Nas X quit Raya: 'I don't like dating famous people'

Lil Nas X has revealed that he quit using the dating app Raya.



During an appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the That’s What I Want rapper shared he had decided against dating celebrities after using Raya.



“I used to use Raya,” the rapper - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - revealed. “I think I stopped using Raya… It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person.”



Raya is a membership-based dating and networking app designed for celebrities and influencers. The app was launched in 2015 and is available on Apple devices.



“Raya is just very famous, everyone’s famous on there. I’ve met quite a few famous guys,” Montero continued. “I think I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”



Asked if anyone he’s spoken to on the app has appeared on Carpool Karaoke, Montero replied, “For sure,” but clarified, “I’m not going to tell you” names.



Later, the rapper joked that he had matched with Michael Bublé, saying, “Yeah, yeah. You caught me. Could you imagine? Michael Bublé is gay?”