The Hollies announce UK tour

The Hollies have announced a huge UK tour.



The iconic group - who celebrated their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022 - are entering their seventh decade as a band, and they're marking the occasion in a big way.



The upcoming tour - which will feature original members Bobby Elliott and Tony Hicks - kicks off on September 16 in Blackburn at King George's Hall, and will come to an end on November 9 at the London Palladium.



As well as drummer Bobby and lead guitarist Tony, the lineup will also include lead singer Peter Howarth, bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.



Fans will be looking forward to seeing the band playing hits like 'Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)', 'The Air That I Breathe', 'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother' and 'Bus Stop'.



The group have spent a total of 263 weeks in the top 40 in the UK, and they have performed continuously since forming in 1962.



Their tracks have also featured in movies and adverts over the years.



In 1995, the Hollies were awarded an Ivor Novello for their outstanding contribution to British music.



In 2010, the group were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, recognised their "impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll".



Tickets will be available from ticketmaster.com or venue box offices. For more information please visit TheHolliesOfficial.com







The Hollies 2023 tour dates







September







Sat 16 Blackburn King George's Hall



Sun 17 Northampton Royal and Derngate



Thu 21 Cheltenham Town Hall



Fri 22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



Sat 23 Gateshead The Sage



Sun 24 York Barbican



Fri 29 Scarborough Grand Hall



Sat 30 Sheffield City Hall







October







Sun 1 Salford Lowry



Thu 5 Guildford G Live



Fri 6 Reading Hexagon



Sat 7 Cardiff St David’s Hall



Sun 8 Llandudno Cymru Theatre



Thu 12 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall



Fri 13 Stoke Victoria Hall



Sat 14 Wolverhampton The Halls



Thu 19 Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre



Fri 20 Bath Forum



Sat 21 Cambridge Corn Exchange



Fri 27 Eastbourne Congress Theatre



Sat 28 Ipswich Regent Theatre



Sun 29 Southend Cliffs Pavilion







November







Fri 3 Basingstoke Anvil



Sat 4 Southampton O2 Guildhall



Sun 5 Truro Hall For Cornwall



Thu 9 London Palladium