Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to victims of Nashville school shooting during awards show

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to the victims of the Nashville, Tennessee school shooting during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday.

Earlier in the day, local police officials confirmed three students and three adults had been killed by a shooter at the Covenant School in the Green Hills neighbourhood. The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old woman, was shot by responding officers.

During his opening monologue at the music event in Los Angeles on Monday night, host Lenny offered his condolences to the families and all those affected by the tragedy.

"I want to take a moment to send some of that healing love to the families and the innocent people that lost their lives at the Covenant School today and to the entire Nashville community," he said. "Our hearts are heavy and we are with you."

To conclude the message, the 58-year-old added: "Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better."

In addition to hosting, Lenny also closed the show by performing a medley of his hits, including Fly Away, American Woman and Are You Gonna Go My Way. Other performers included Pink, Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, and Latto.

The night's big winners were Taylor Swift, who won Song of the Year for Anti-Hero, and Harry Styles, who was named Artist of the Year.