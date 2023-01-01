Miley Cyrus thanks fans as Flowers continues chart topping run

Miley Cyrus has thanked her fans after 'Flowers' spent its eighth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit single from her latest album 'Endless Summer Vacation' has proven popular with fans, and the 30-year-old star showed her gratitude on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply."

As well as the celebratory post, Miley also shared a new addition to her 'Endless Summer Vacation' Backyard Sessions, as she treated fans to a live rendition of 'Jaded'.

In the bridge and chorus, she belts out: "Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?

"Said goodbye forever but you never unpacked. We went to hell but we never came back.

"I’m sorry that you’re jaded, I could’ve taken you places.

"You’re lonely now and I hate it. I’m sorry that you’re jaded.”

Miley previously opened up about recent single 'River', and admitted her management don't want her to reveal what the song is actually about because it's too "f****** nasty".

Speaking in a preview for her Disney+ special, 'Miley Cyrus ? Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)', she said of the track: “It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve.

“They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love.”

She added: “‘River’: sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, AKA, they don't want me to talk about the fact that the song is about [redacted].

“It's f****** nasty. It's nasty.”