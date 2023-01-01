Jessie James Decker 'heartbroken' over Nashville school shooting

Jessie James Decker has been left "heartbroken" by the school shooting that occurred "in (her) community" in Nashville on Monday.

The suspect, a 28-year-old woman, entered the Covenant School on Monday and opened fire, killing three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police.

Following the tragedy, the country singer took to her Instagram Stories to assure her fans that she was not personally affected by the incident. However, she admitted it has hit very close to home.

"A lot of you are messaging and it's not my kids' school, but it's only two miles up the road," Jessie said in a video. "It's in our town. It's in our community. It is just awful. I'm just heartbroken for these families."

The singer shares four-year-old Forrest, seven-year-old Eric Jr, and nine-year-old Vivianne with her husband Eric Decker.

"Please pray so hard for these families and this community. This just should not be happening," she continued. "I went and picked up the kids immediately and they're home safe. This just... what is happening in the world?"

The singer concluded her message by asking fans to "please pray for these babies, these families".

Celebrities including Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes and Maren Morris have also expressed their shock at the tragedy on social media.