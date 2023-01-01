Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were the big winners at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night.
The Shake It Off star took home five awards in total, while the British singer earned four.
Taylor's track Anti-Hero won Song of the Year and Best Lyrics, while Bejeweled was awarded TikTok Bop of the Year, and her use of Out of Woods in her 2022 track Question...? was voted Favourite Use of a Sample.
She was also honoured with the Innovator Award, which had been previously announced.
Meanwhile, Harry won Artist of the Year, Favourite Tour Style and Favourite Residency during the ceremony and his tour photographer Lloyd Wakefield was voted Favourite Tour Photographer.
There were a bunch of double winners during the show, with Imagine Dragons winning Group of the Year and Alternative Song of the Year for Enemy and Drake scoring Hip-Hop Song of the Year for Wait for U and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.
In addition, SZA won both R&B Artist of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for I Hate U, Red Hot Chili Peppers collected awards for Alternative Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for Black Summer, and BTS scooped Best Music Video for Yet To Come and Best Fan Army.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The full winners list is as follows:
Song of the Year: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year: Harry Styles
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Imagine Dragons
Best Collaboration: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best New Pop Artist: Jax
Country Song of the Year: She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist: Cody Johnson
Afrobeats Artist of the Year: Tems and Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Wait for U - Future ft Drake and Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: GloRilla and Latto
R&B Song of the Year: I Hate U - SZA
R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
Best New R&B Artist: Muni Long
Alternative Song of the Year: Enemy - Imagine Dragons
Alternative Artist of the Year: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best New Alternative Artist: Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Rock Song of the Year: Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rock Artist of the Year: Papa Roach
Dance Song of the Year: I'm Good - David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year: Anabel Englund
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: MAMIII - Becky G and Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Cómo Te Olvido - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Grupo Firme
Best New Latin Artist: Kali Uchis
Best Lyrics: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: Yet To Come - BTS
Best Fan Army: BTSArmy - BTS
Social Star Award: Jvke
Favourite Tour Photographer: Lloyd Wakefield for Harry Styles
TikTok Bop of the Year: Bejeweled - Taylor Swift
Best Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez
Favourite Tour Style: Harry Styles
Favourite Residency: Love On Tour - Harry Styles
Favourite Use of a Sample: Out of the Woods sample in Question...? - Taylor Swift
Tour of the Year: Music of the Spheres World Tour - Coldplay
Most Played Titanium Award: Doja Cat
Innovator Award: Taylor Swift
Icon Award: Pink.