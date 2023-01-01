Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were the big winners at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night.

The Shake It Off star took home five awards in total, while the British singer earned four.

Taylor's track Anti-Hero won Song of the Year and Best Lyrics, while Bejeweled was awarded TikTok Bop of the Year, and her use of Out of Woods in her 2022 track Question...? was voted Favourite Use of a Sample.

She was also honoured with the Innovator Award, which had been previously announced.

Meanwhile, Harry won Artist of the Year, Favourite Tour Style and Favourite Residency during the ceremony and his tour photographer Lloyd Wakefield was voted Favourite Tour Photographer.

There were a bunch of double winners during the show, with Imagine Dragons winning Group of the Year and Alternative Song of the Year for Enemy and Drake scoring Hip-Hop Song of the Year for Wait for U and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

In addition, SZA won both R&B Artist of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for I Hate U, Red Hot Chili Peppers collected awards for Alternative Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for Black Summer, and BTS scooped Best Music Video for Yet To Come and Best Fan Army.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The full winners list is as follows:

Song of the Year: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year: Harry Styles

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Best Collaboration: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best New Pop Artist: Jax

Country Song of the Year: She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist: Cody Johnson

Afrobeats Artist of the Year: Tems and Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Wait for U - Future ft Drake and Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: GloRilla and Latto

R&B Song of the Year: I Hate U - SZA

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

Best New R&B Artist: Muni Long

Alternative Song of the Year: Enemy - Imagine Dragons

Alternative Artist of the Year: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Alternative Artist: Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Rock Song of the Year: Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock Artist of the Year: Papa Roach

Dance Song of the Year: I'm Good - David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year: Anabel Englund

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: MAMIII - Becky G and Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Cómo Te Olvido - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Grupo Firme

Best New Latin Artist: Kali Uchis

Best Lyrics: Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: Yet To Come - BTS

Best Fan Army: BTSArmy - BTS

Social Star Award: Jvke

Favourite Tour Photographer: Lloyd Wakefield for Harry Styles

TikTok Bop of the Year: Bejeweled - Taylor Swift

Best Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez

Favourite Tour Style: Harry Styles

Favourite Residency: Love On Tour - Harry Styles

Favourite Use of a Sample: Out of the Woods sample in Question...? - Taylor Swift

Tour of the Year: Music of the Spheres World Tour - Coldplay

Most Played Titanium Award: Doja Cat

Innovator Award: Taylor Swift

Icon Award: Pink.