Madonna announces Nashville show raising money trans rights organisations

Madonna has announced a new Nashville show to benefit trans rights organisations.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker will be donating a portion of proceeds from her upcoming concert - which was announced before news of the fatal school shooting in the city this week - at the Bridgestone Arena on December 22.

She said in a statement on Instagram: “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.

"Also, these so-called laws to protect. our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen.

"Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!”

Madonna will be joined by 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Bob the Drag Queen for the stop on her Celebration Tour as a protest to Tennessee's anti-LGBT+ bills which have seen the state become the first in the US to effectively ban public drag shows, and drag shows for children.

The bill means "male or female impersonators" are now classed as adult cabaret performers.

Those violating the new law may face a misdemeanour criminal charge, while repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.

Under the law, there is also a ban on gender-affirming healthcare including puberty blockers and hormone therapies for transgender minors.

Meanwhile, Madonna's protest show has been announced alongside seven more United States dates.

Her 'Celebration Tour' will now include gigs in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento, while she has added a second night in Phoenix as well as a third show in both San Francisco and Las Vegas.