Pink's iHeartRadio Music Awards 'miracle'

Pink admitted it felt like a "miracle" to perform with Kelly Clarkson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she picked up the Icon Award.



The 43-year-old singer performed her 2012 hit 'Just Give Me A Reason' with Kelly on stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday night (27.03.23), and legendary rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo sang her 2001 song 'Just Like a Pill'.



Pink - whose kids Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6, were in the audience - was later presented with the Icon Award from 40-year-old singer-songwriter Kelly.



She said in her acceptance speech: "It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons.



"Kelly Clarkson singing with me and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs and two of the greatest voices alive being on stage doing what I love with people that I love with all of my heart, and my babies in the audience … this feels like a Christmas miracle."



Pink also paid tribute to her fans, and said she is "grateful to be alive".



She said: "I usually do try to joke or be self-deprecating in these moments, but I want to be a better friend to myself tonight, so I would like to try and say something honest.



"Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging hoping, screaming, pleading.



"You have watched me do this, sifting through life’s messiness for almost 25 years. Some of you find what I do annoying, and some of you find it brave, and I just find it necessary.



"Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work, and for those of you that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.



"I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I’m grateful to be your mama."



Other big winners on the night included Taylor Swift, who scooped the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, as well as Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for her tune 'Anti-Hero; her song 'Bejeweled' won TikTok Bop of the Year, and her record 'Question...?' won Favourite Use of a Sample, for sampling her own tune 'Out Of The Woods'.



Upon accepting the Innovator Award prize, Taylor told her fans: "I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail.



"I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too.



"So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this."



Harry Styles was also a big winner on the night, scooping four prizes, including the coveted Artist of the Year award, while BTS - who won Best Music Video for 'Yet To Come' and Best Fan Army for their loyal supporters BTSArmy - Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers won two gongs each.







iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Full Winners List:







Song of the Year



'Anti-Hero- Taylor Swift







Artist of the Year



Harry Styles







Best Duo/Group of the Year



Imagine Dragons







Best Collaboration



'Unholy' – Sam Smith Kim Petras







Best New Pop Artist



Jax







iHeartRadio Innovator Award



Taylor Swift







Icon Award



Pink







Country Song of the Year



'She Had Me At Heads Carolina' – Cole Swindell







Country Artist of the Year



Morgan Wallen







Best New Country Artist



Cody Johnson







Afrobeats Artist of the Year



Tems



Wizkid







Hip-Hop Song of the Year



'WAIT FOR U' – Future ft. Drake Tems







Hip-Hop Artist of the Year



Drake







Best New Hip-Hop Artist



GloRilla



Latto







R B Song of the Year



'I Hate U'- SZA







R B Artist of the Year



SZA







Best New R B Artist



Muni Long







Alternative Song of the Year



'Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)'- Imagine Dragons







Alternative Artist of the Year



Red Hot Chili Peppers







Best New Artist (Alternative Rock)



Giovannie and the Hired Guns







Rock Song of the Year



'Black Summer'- Red Hot Chili Peppers







Rock Artist of the Year



Papa Roach







Dance Song of the Year



'I’m Good (Blue)'- David Guetta Bebe Rexha







Dance Artist of the Year



Anabel Englund







Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year



'MAMIII'- Becky G Karol G







Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year



Bad Bunny







Regional Mexican Song of the Year



'Cómo Te Olvido – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho







Regional Mexican Artist of the Year



Grupo Firme







Best New Latin Artist



Kali Uchis







Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)



'Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift







Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)



'Yet To Come' – BTS







Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)



'BTSArmy'- BTS







Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)



JVKE







Favourite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)



Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield







TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)



'Bejeweled'- Taylor Swift







Favourite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)



'Selena Gomez: My Mind Me' – Selena Gomez







Favourite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)



Harry Styles







Favourite Residency (Socially Voted Category)



'Love On Tour' – Harry Styles







Favourite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)



Taylor Swift’s 'Question…?' – sampled Taylor Swift’s 'Out Of The Woods'