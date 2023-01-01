Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and wife announce separation

The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle have decided to take some time apart.

On Monday, the singer and the beauty professional announced that they had mutually chosen to "temporarily" separate after 11 years of marriage.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," they told TMZ. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time.

"Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

AJ and Rochelle started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in December 2011.

The couple shares daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, six.