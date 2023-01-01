Becky G's fiancé issues apology amid cheating rumours

Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget has apologised for "disrespecting" her amid cheating allegations.

After rumours about the soccer star began to swirl online, Sebastian took to Instagram on Monday to address the claims.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," he wrote in a lengthy statement. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

Sebastian went on to insist that the situation had led to the "loudest alarm of my life" and revealed that he would be undertaking a "mental wellness" programme to "work on the parts of me that deeply need healing".

To conclude the message, the 30-year-old insisted Becky, 26, is the "light" of his life.

"Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve," he added.

Becky, real name Rebbeca Gomez, has not yet publicly responded to the post.

The Can't Get Enough hitmaker started dating the sportsman in 2016. They got engaged last December.