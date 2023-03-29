Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce UK arena tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced plans for a UK arena tour.

The rock band will begin their arena tour in Hull on August 30 and it will culminate in Liverpool on December 21.

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour will be available for special pre-sale on Wednesday (29.03.23) for fans who pre-order 'Council Skies', the band's new album, via the official Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds store.

Tickets will also go on general sale on Friday.

The tour announcement followed the recent release of 'Dead To The World', the band's new track that features on their new album.

Noel, 55, has described the record as his "favourite tune on the album".

The award-winning star explained: "It has this film noir vibe. It's not like anything else I've ever done before.

"It's very melancholic, but I like that. I'm a Gemini - I'm as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."

Noel joined forces with Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator, to create the song, and he relished the experience of working with her.

The singer - who shot to fame as part of Oasis in the 90s - said: "Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road ... that's one of the great privileges in a musician's life. It sounds majestic."

The band are also set to perform at various outdoor venues and festivals in the UK in the coming months, starting at PennFest in July and finishing in Sheffield on September 1.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 UK arena tour dates:

Hull, Bonus Arena - August 30

London, OVO Arena Wembley - December 14

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - December 15

Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena - December 17

Leeds, First Direct Arena - December 18

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - December 20

Liverpool, M and S Bank Arena - December 21