John Legend responds to Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing to his music

John Legend has hilariously responded to footage showing Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing to his music.



Pictures and videos of the As It Was singer passionately locking lips with the model/actress in a street in Tokyo, Japan went viral over the weekend.



John's song Dope can be heard in the background of the video, and he hilariously responded to its headline-grabbing moment via Instagram on Sunday.



He reposted a video of Harry and Emily kissing with the words, "Make out to #Dope. Everybody's doing it (eyes emoji)," written on top of the clip.



In the accompanying caption, the All of Me hitmaker simply joked, "Happy to help."



John hasn't been the only celebrity to comment on the news. Actress Julia Fox voiced her support for Emily after the videos and pictures went viral.



"That's my girl!" the Uncut Gems star wrote in the comments underneath Page Six's Instagram post, followed by the heart eyes emoji.



It remains unclear when the footage was taken, but Harry played gigs as part of his Love On Tour trek at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Friday and Saturday.



Harry, 29, was previously in a relationship with Olivia Wilde between January 2021 and November 2022, while Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - the father of her two-year-old son - from 2018 until their separation last July.



Most recently, the 31-year-old has been linked to the likes of Eric André and Pete Davidson.