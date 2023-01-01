NEWS Midge Ure sells back catalogue Newsdesk Share with :





Today (28th March) MusicBird is delighted to announce its acquisition of the music catalogue of iconic Scottish songwriter, recording artist and producer Midge Ure. MusicBird has acquired the writers share, master recording and neighbouring rights income on over 300 songs across Midge’s solo career and his work with Ultravox, Visage and more.



Midge enjoyed huge success in the 1970s and 1980s in bands including Slik, Thin Lizzy, Rich Kids, Visage and as the lead singer of Ultravox. He produced, co-wrote and performed on several synth-pop and new wave classics such as “Fade to Grey” by Visage, the Ultravox hits “Vienna” and “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes” and his UK No 1 hit “If I Was”, taken from his top 10 album “The Gift”.



Together with Bob Geldof, Midge co-wrote and produced the Band Aid charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, which sold over 12 million copies worldwide and ranks as the second-highest selling single in UK chart history (as a charity single this was not part of the MusicBird acquisition).



Talking about the deal, Midge Ure said: “It is a significant moment for me as an artist and songwriter to see my songs find a new home at MusicBird with people who are genuinely passionate about music. I think this team will take the songs to new audiences and I am excited to be working with them on that!”

