Sir Elton John walks six miles per week in his swimming pool

Sir Elton John got in shape for his farewell tour by walking sideways in his swimming pool.



Last week, Elton kicked off the final leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been plagued by severe delays since it began in 2018. The current U.K. and Europe leg was postponed from 2021 to 2023 so Elton could undergo surgery on his hip.



The singer, who celebrated his 76th birthday on Saturday, has now revealed how he's been keeping his body in tour-ready shape following his operation.



"I get up, have breakfast and go for a walk in the pool. At my age that is the best thing I can do. I walk sideways and do about six miles (9.6 kilometres) a week," Elton explained, reports The Sunday Times.



Elton's final U.K. show will take place at the Glastonbury festival on 25 June, while the European tour will conclude altogether in Sweden on 8 July.



On Saturday, Elton took to Instagram to show his fans how he celebrated his birthday with his husband David Furnish, 60, and their two children Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10.



The Grammy Award winner posted pictures of his cake, which featured himself in fondant icing playing the piano and wearing a pair of his trademark glasses.



"I absolutely loved my birthday! A magical day with @davidfurnish and our beautiful sons," he wrote in the caption. "From the most spectacular cake - to the gift of 100 oak trees grown from acorns off the old tree that's been gracing my driveway for centuries, it was a real celebration."