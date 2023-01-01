Arlo Parks spills that My Bloody Valentine have inspired her new album My Soft Machine

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter is getting ready to release her second studio LP 'My Soft Machine' in May and she has spilled that some of her new songs are influenced by her love of the rock band - whose tracks include 'You Made Me Realise', 'To Here Knows When' and 'Soon' - and her appreciation of guitar music and heavier genres.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music, Arlo said: "One of my favourite bands is My Bloody Valentine, and I bring a few more of those moments into 'My Soft Machine'. [I like] their sense of absolute chaos, and you feel that your ears are falling off, but then there’s this real delicate quality to the lyrics. They’re really sensual and vulnerable, but alongside this wall of sound."

Arlo - whose debut album 'Collapsed in Sunbeams' won the 2021 Mercury Prize - also revealed that she is a big fan of Fontaines D.C. and Deftones and those influences will also be present on her new record.

She added: "I’m actually a massive fan of Deftones and I listen to a lot of noise music, and music with that kind of energy, and [Fontaine D.C.’s album] ‘Skinty Fia’ really influenced my record.”

‘My Soft Machine’ is released on May 26.