Lana Del Rey on track for sixth UK Number 1 album

Lana Del Rey is back, and she’s heading for her sixth Number 1 album in the UK.



The singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd., is her most self-analytical yet and, right now, it’s surging to debut at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



It would be Lana’s sixth chart-topping LP, joining influential debut Born to Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Lust for Life (2017), Norman F*cking Rockwell! (2019) and Chemtrails Over the Country Club (2021).



At the midweek stage, Lana leads a prospective all-new Top 5 on the Official Albums Chart. Synth-pop innovators Depeche Mode are set to earn their highest-peaking record in ten years with Memento Mori (2).



Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy fight to secure a fifth UK Top 10 LP with So Much (for) Stardust (3).



Pink Floyd celebrate the 50th anniversary of their widely-influential prog-rock opus Dark Side of the Moon with a brand-new reissued boxset, a vinyl pressing of their Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley 1974 leading the charge (4) - in tandem, the original recording of The Dark Side of the Moon could return to the Top 10 (9).



Rounding out the potentially all-new Top 5 is US country magnate Luke Combs, whose Gettin’ Old could become his highest charting album yet in the UK (5).



Japanese kawaii hard-rock band BABYMETAL are heading for their first UK Top 10 entry with The Other One (7), while Elton John’s fifth album Honky Chateau celebrates its 50th anniversary with a possible Top 10 re-entry (8), having peaked at Number 2 on its original release in 1972.



Georgian-British singer-songwriter Katie Melua could be our final Top 10 debut this week, with Love & Money looking set to become her ninth LP to crack the upper echelons of the Albums Chart (10).



Further down, British rock band The Kinks’ greatest hits The Journey – Part 1 eyes a Top 20 debut (13), as contemporary Irish folk group Lankum’s False Lankum looks likely to become their first record to chart in the UK (17).



As viewers continue to enjoy the Amazon Prime Video adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six, the fictional band of the same name – comprised of cast members Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse – head for new peak with Aurora (33), up seven midweek.



And finally, heavy metal outfit Saxon, hailing from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, could gain an 11th Official Top 40 entry with covers album More Inspirations (35).