Dave Davies admits brotherly brawls were a constant in The Kinks

The Kinks used to regularly fight before stepping on stage.

Brothers Ray and Dave Davies formed the iconic British rock band in 1963 and they became a success all over the world thanks to hits like 'You Really Got Me', 'Waterloo Sunset', 'Lola' and 'All Day and All of the Night'.

The siblings had a tempestuous relationship and guitarist Dave, 76, admits they would often come to blows before their shows.

Dave is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I am a very emotional person and Ray is more reticent about his feelings, but he was working it all out all the time.

“We did boxing and boxing was good for training for The Kinks – keep your guard up, a carefully placed right jab. I wish it had been more flower loveliness.”

Singer Ray, 78, echoed his sibling's comments when he previously spoke about their infamous 1965 gig at the Capital Theatre, in Cardiff, which saw drummer Mick Avory lose his temper and attacked Dave with a cymbal in front of thousands of Welsh fans after Dave kicked over his drum kit.

He told Wales Online: “That could have been the end of The Kinks right there – it really had a tremendous emotional effect on me.

“We were just kids, don’t forget – Dave and Mick were just 17 and 19 back then and forever having a go.

“I just guess that on that evening Mick decided to do something about it, and that meant cutting my brother’s head off!”

Following the incident Dave was rushed to hospital where he received 16 stiches. Avory fled the scene convinced he killed his bandmate.

Ray added: “Yeah, the police wanted to do Mick for attempted murder. News At Ten even interviewed him later on that night from a secret location.

“When they finally caught up with and arrested him, Mick tried to deny it all.

“But the cops turned round and said ‘Mr Avory, we’ve got 5,000 witnesses!'"