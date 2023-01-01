Kaiser Chiefs Ricky Wilson goes sober before shows

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson no longer drinks before going on stage because he doesn't want to disappoint his fans.

The 'I Predict A Riot' singer - who was previously a coach on 'The Voice UK' - was accused of being drunk on stage last November by fans at the band's concert at The O2 in London.

In the aftermath of the show, Ricky issues an apology in a statement that read: "I don’t want to make any lame excuses, I’ve met some challenges in this life I’ve led, and stayed on top of them with the support I’ve always had around me.

“The truth is I made a mistake on Saturday night at The O2, and relied on old drinking habits, it’s a mistake that upset and disappointed many of you, and some of those closest to me."

Ricky, 45, has now put that episode behind him and switched from booze to healthy seaweed supplements instead.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: “I don’t drink before going on stage because I don’t want to let anyone down. If we’d come up in the '90s I’d be on a yacht or dead. But instead it’s seaweed supplements.”

Next May will officially mark the 20th anniversary of Kaiser Chiefs first single ‘Oh My God’ - from debut album 'Employment' - and the group will celebrate the date, even though Ricky is not a fan of band's living in the past.

He said: "I always thought I wouldn’t want to do that, but yeah we will mark it if that’s what people want."