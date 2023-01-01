NEWS Roger Daltrey headlines final night for Teenage Cancer Trust Newsdesk Share with :





Roger Daltrey headlined day 7 of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, for the 21st edition of the legendary series of shows that he founded as Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron.



For a very special Sunday night, he brought some friends and Teenage Cancer Trust supporters.



Roger starred with his extraordinary 8 piece solo band, playing classics and celebrating some of his favourite songs from both his work with The Who and his solo career. They opened on a Pete Townshend solo track, ‘Let My Love Open the Door’. Then ‘Squeeze Box’ took on a cajun flavour, while solo hits ‘After The Fire’ and ‘Giving It All Away’ found Roger in fine voice, while Kelly Jones joined him for a brilliant ‘Substitute’. ‘Baba O’Riley’ rounded off a fantastic night with virtuoso violin recreating the famous Who track with tremendous style.



Returning to the Teenage Cancer Trust stage, Richard Ashcroft played nothing but his most famous songs. Ashcroft and acoustic guitar brought the Royal Albert Hall to its feet with ‘Sonnet’, ‘Lucky Man’, ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, his familiar voice soaring through the Hall and ending on an emotional and moving, ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’.



One of Britain’s great singer songwriters, Joan Armatrading recently celebrated 50 years in music with the release of her album Live at Asylum Chapel.

She showcased her legendary guitar skills with two tracks from her Grammy nominated blues album ‘Into The Blues.’ And classics like ‘Down To Zero’ and the finale of ‘Drop The Pilot’ brought the house down.



Far From Saints opened the evening, the brand new band formed by Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave. This special show was their first ever live performance. They opened with a cover of Steve Nicks’ ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ originally sung by Nicks with Tom Petty. It was a fitting introduction to a band featuring classic songwriting, male/female harmonies and a country rock edge. New single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ brought a bluesy, Fleetwood Mac feel while closer ‘The Ride’ simply rocked out.



Kelly paid tribute to the shows’ founder Roger Daltrey, “Roger’s been doing this for 21 years and he’s amazing….This event is a standalone thing that is really important to keep going, so we really are grateful to you for coming down tonight.”



Roger closed an amazing week of shows that also saw pioneering electronic duo Underworld turn the venue into a rave, award-winning sensations Wet Leg mark their extraordinary rise, singer-songwriter Jake Bugg perform his best loved songs, Manchester’s musical phenomenon Courteeners play their No.1 album St. Jude in full and Kasabian leaving a Royal Albert Hall in raptures.



And the now legendary Teenage Cancer Trust comedy night featured Britain’s brightest and best bringing the good times to the Royal Albert Hall courtesy of Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri.



Since 2000, over £32 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the UK that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.



Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron, and mastermind behind the gigs, said:

“The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you'd miss them!

“I'm happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”

