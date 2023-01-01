Kelly Clarkson announces new album Chemistry

Kelly Clarkson has announced the title of her upcoming ninth studio album, Chemistry.



In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Since U Been Gone singer revealed details behind the album's title and assured fans it would drop soon.



"I've been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Kelly said in her video. "The album is called Chemistry."



She explained of the title, "I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' - just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."



The singer previously shared in a September 2022 interview with Variety she was working on an album centring on her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.



"That whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to one thing. There's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on," she continued on Instagram. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that's why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."



Though Kelly did not name a specific release date for Chemistry, she insisted the album was "coming out soon" and singles from the record would be "coming out even sooner".



The Kelly Clarkson Show star filed for divorce from Brandon, the father of her two children, in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in March 2022.