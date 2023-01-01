Kanye West 'likes Jewish people again' after watching Jonah Hill movie

Kanye West has claimed he "likes Jewish people again" after watching a Jonah Hill movie.

Late year, the rapper made a string of antisemitic comments on social media and during interviews, with his horrifying statements leading to the termination of his fashion collaborations and professional partnerships.

Yet, over the weekend, West made an unexpected return to Instagram to share a post in which he seemingly addressed the controversy.

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people (sic)," the 45-year-old wrote alongside the poster for 21 Jump Street. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Hill has not yet responded to the post.

An adaptation of the TV series of the same name, the 2012 movie also starred Channing Tatum.