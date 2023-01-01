Adele extending Las Vegas residency

Adele is extending her hugely popular residency in Las Vegas.



On Sunday, the British superstar confirmed that she will be adding new dates to her run of shows, titled Weekends with Adele, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



Taking to Instagram, Adele posted a concert poster and simply wrote, "See you soon."



The new shows will begin on 16 June and run through until 4 November.



Fans can now register for tickets, with the pre-sale beginning on 5 April.



"Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis," a Ticketmaster spokesperson added.



Following a delay, the first two legs of Adele's concert residency kicked off last November and wrapped up on Saturday night.