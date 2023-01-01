Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted kissing in Tokyo, Japan.



In photos and video published by The Daily Mail over the weekend, the As It Was singer and model/entrepreneur were seen "passionately" locking lips on a street.



It remains unclear when the footage was taken, but Harry played gigs as part of his Love On Tour trek at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Friday and Saturday.



Representatives for the stars have declined to comment on the video.



Harry, 29, was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde between January 2021 and November 2022.



While Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - the father of her two-year-old son - from 2018 until their separation last July.



Most recently, the 31-year-old has been linked to the likes of Eric André and Pete Davidson.



Following a break, Harry is next set to perform in Denmark on 13 May.