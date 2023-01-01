NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Eyes Closed' looking to top Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Ed could achieve his landmark 14th Number 1 single with emotional new track.



Ed Sheeran could finally be the artist to do what those before him could not, and dislodge Miley Cyrus from Number 1 in the UK.



Eyes Closed, the Max Martin-produced lead single from Ed’s new album Subtract is set to debut at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, clinching the superstar his landmark 14th UK Number 1 single.



After setting a BTS chart record last week, Jimin could go one further and become the first soloist from the K-pop supergroup to achieve a Top 10 single. Like Crazy from solo record FACE is expected to enter in at Number 7.



Jax Jones and Calum Scott have been slowly but surely climbing the chart over the last few years, and their rave banger Whistle could jump five spots this Friday to its highest peak yet (20).