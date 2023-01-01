'We watched Top of the Pops at the laundrette': B*Witched couldn't afford a TV in heyday

B*Witched had to go to their local laundrette to watch their 'Top of the Pops' performances because they couldn't afford a TV of their own.

The Irish girl group - comprising twin sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch, 43, Lindsay Armaou, 44, and 49-year-old Sinéad O'Carroll - admit people thought they must have been "millionaires" when 'C'est la Vie' topped the charts in the late 90s, but that was far from the case.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Edele said: "It's funny, actually, because when we were No1 with 'C'est la Vie' on 'Top of the Pops', we used to take our washing down in a trolley down into the local village. We were literally pushing our washing back in the trolley back up the high street to get their in time to watch it."

Keavy added: "From the outside, everyone thought we were millionaires, but we were literally living in half a house, pushing our washing along in a trolley and wearing bubble jackets that cost us £15."

The band have reunited and released their new single, 'Birthday', earlier this month.

It's their first new music in more than a decade and fans can expect plenty more new songs.

Edele said: “We’ve been working on so many different sounds. We wanted to bring B*Witched to 2023.

“Then we landed on Birthday and when we heard it we were like, ‘This is the one’.

“There’s lots of other good things going around in the studio and you’ll hear them come out over the year.”

Keavy continued: “You’ll hear lots of new songs. You won’t be able to get away from us by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Sinead recently revealed the group have Hollywood star Rebel Wilson to thank for their resurgence.

Sinead says there is renewed interest in B*Witched since their 1998 mega-hit 'C'est la Vie' was included in Rebel's comedy movie 'Senior Year', which streamed on Netflix in 2022, and the girls are grateful that the film reminded everyone of their songs.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "There was a Rebel Wilson movie a while ago, and one of our songs was on that. When people see it on that, they remember the song is really well known.

"We had a song on One Tree Hill, too, 'Blame It On The Weatherman' was on that. We got on a lot of American TV and the Disney Channel as well.”

Sinead also said: "Since it appeared on the end credits of 'Senior Year' it is showing really strong performance across Spotify, Apple Music, Shazam and there has been an uplift in streams in the US."

In the movie, Rebel, 43, plays cheerleader Stephanie Conway who falls into a coma when she is 17 and after waking up 20 years later decides she wants to return to high school to graduate.